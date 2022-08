MISSOULA — In a rematch of last year's Pioneer League championship series, the Missoula PaddleHeads again came out on top Tuesday night. The defending league champs from Zootown used three home runs and strong relief pitching to clip the Boise Hawks, 7-3, at toasty Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula boosted its record to 46-20 and the struggling Hawks fell to 22-45.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO