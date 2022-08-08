ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberry, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Newberry, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Georgia man arrested for attempted homicide after Harbor Cove shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Julius Lee Caldwell, 27, of Georgia, was arrested last night and charged with attempted homicide following a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 4:39 p.m. yesterday to multiple reports of a person shot at Harbor Cove Apartments and found a victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an emergency room under a trauma alert.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for entering home, attacking woman in the bathroom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Diane Pierre, 23, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly entering the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacking a woman who was in the bathroom. Pierre allegedly showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and walked in through the front door. A woman visiting the home was in the bathroom at the time, and the ex-boyfriend was out shopping. The female victim reportedly said that Pierre came into the bathroom and began hitting her with closed fists, causing red marks, scratches, and blurry vision.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles
click orlando

Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
BELLEVIEW, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuatoday.com

Alachua Man Arrested for Firing Shotgun At Neighbors

ALACHUA ‒ Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, from Alachua, was arrested early Saturday, July 30, after he allegedly fired a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. Carlisle was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At about...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuatoday.com

Twenty-Two Vehicles Burglarized; Seven Firearms Stolen

ALACHUA ‒ The Alachua Police Department (APD) responded to 22 vehicle burglaries that occurred around midnight on July 28. Most of the vehicles were in the area of Traveler’s Campground in the 17700 block of April Boulevard. Several of these burglaries included forced entry by utilizing a window...
ALACHUA, FL
click orlando

1 shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year

On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy