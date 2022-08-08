ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Miami Dolphins Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Miami Dolphins. If you're curious who the Dolphins' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Dolphins roster.
The Spun

Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
Miami Herald

Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers

After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Day 10 of Patriots training camp

After taking a couple of days off, the New England Patriots were back at it on the practice field on Monday. It was the first game week practice with the team set to face the New York Giants in Thursday’s preseason opener. And it wasn’t a pretty sight, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The Spun

Dolphins Have Made Franchise History With Their Ticket Sales

There's unprecedented excitement around the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 season. With a new coach and new weapons, fans of the Fins are experiencing a newfound optimism this year. So much so, that the franchise is doing something with ticket sales that it's never seen in the team's 57 years in the NFL.
