Recession worries have many Americans hoping for more assistance from the government. Will there be fourth and fifth stimulus checks in 2022?. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, Washington issued three rounds of economic relief payments to millions of American households. The first round was for $1,200, the second was $600, and the third was $1,400. Whereas the payments from Washington have stopped, many households are still struggling financially and falling into debt.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO