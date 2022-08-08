ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Mantua
allthatsinteresting.com

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
Outsider.com

Hiker Left Shaken Up After Stumbling Upon Bizarre, Life-Threatening Device

A strange find left a hiker and their friends shaken up after realizing the object they found on their hike could have potentially killed them. While hiking off-trail in Bosnia, a group of hikers discovered a strange-looking cylindrical white object with spikes on one end. They instinctively stayed away from it but later posted a photo on a subreddit dedicated to identifying weird objects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy