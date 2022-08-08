Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Manic Street Creature review – gorgeous tunes and dark times in heartfelt gig theatre
This semi-autobiographical tale about the impact of a damaging relationship is empathic and impassioned
guitar.com
Alice Cooper and The Distillers to join The Original Misfits for special Halloween gig
The Original Misfits are set to perform a special Halloween weekend gig this year, it will be the band’s only headline show of 2022. Members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will take to the stage on Saturday 29 October at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas with guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
JASMINEGOLD Return With Debut Album Serpent
JASMINEGOLD have returned with their incredible debut album, Serpent. The alternative hip-hop duo from North Florida (formed by David Nights and KJ) only burst on the scene last year but have been gaining traction quickly with over 200,000 views on TikTok and great acclaim for their first few singles. And with the release of Serpent, they are set to make an even bigger statement and break new ground.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison’s Early Recordings Were ‘Much Better’ Than the Finished Song
Pattie Boyd loved when George Harrison showed her his early recordings. She said they sounded better than the final product.
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
Guitarist Kenny Vaughan Tells The Wild Story Of The Only Time He Saw Merle Haggard Wasted
Merle Haggard was one of a kind. Of course, we’ve all heard plenty of wild tales about the country legend, but I don’t know if I’ve ever heard one as funny as this. Guitarist Kenny Vaughan, who is a longtime fixture in Marty Stuart’s band, spent quite a bit of time around Merle in his early years as a guitar player in Nashville.
Art Moore
Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
My Record Collection: Dave McKean
Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Candace Woodson has a groove on "She's Back"
(August _, 2022) When artists return to the music scene, there’s typically a song that triumphantly embodies their return. For international recording artist Candace Woodson, that song is aptly titled “She’s Back,” which comes from her new album, Perfect, released August 8th. “She’s Back” is an...
