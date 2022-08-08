Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.

