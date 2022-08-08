ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
soultracks.com

The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio

(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
JASMINEGOLD Return With Debut Album Serpent

JASMINEGOLD have returned with their incredible debut album, Serpent. The alternative hip-hop duo from North Florida (formed by David Nights and KJ) only burst on the scene last year but have been gaining traction quickly with over 200,000 views on TikTok and great acclaim for their first few singles. And with the release of Serpent, they are set to make an even bigger statement and break new ground.
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
Pitchfork

Art Moore

Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
Louder

My Record Collection: Dave McKean

Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
musictimes.com

How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored

David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Candace Woodson has a groove on "She's Back"

(August _, 2022) When artists return to the music scene, there’s typically a song that triumphantly embodies their return. For international recording artist Candace Woodson, that song is aptly titled “She’s Back,” which comes from her new album, Perfect, released August 8th. “She’s Back” is an...
