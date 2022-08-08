ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

WIBW

Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after rear-end crash

BATES COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Bates County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 GMC passenger vehicle driven by Tony L. Radford, 42, Butler, was northbound on Highway AA and 6001 Road. The vehicle rear-ended a1988 Mack truck driven by...
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
St. Joseph Post

Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
JC Post

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Missouri man fatally shot in lawn-mowing dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said. Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said. Trotter was declared dead at hospital. According to court documents, Avery called police on Sunday to report that he had shot his neighbor. Officers found Avery on his porch next door and arrested him without incident. Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak for Avery.
JC Post

Deputies work a two vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
