guitar.com
Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection
Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from. The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.
Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter on recutting his classics, mad-scientist modding and hustling Guitar Center for parts in the ‘70s
The Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers legend sits down to share gear war stories, explain what makes a good session player, and discuss his first solo album, the brilliant Speed of Heat. Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter had a good 70s. Part rockstar, mustachioed and toting a self-modded Fender, his extraordinary playing...
Watch: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale gifts a guitar to opening act live on stage
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has gifted a guitar to the lead singer of the show’s opening act The Warning, during their co-headlining tour with The Pretty Reckless. During a stop in Irving, Texas on August 2, Hale surprised Daniela Villarreal by walking onstage with a Gibson Explorer, before handing it to the singer during their set.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Alice Cooper and The Distillers to join The Original Misfits for special Halloween gig
The Original Misfits are set to perform a special Halloween weekend gig this year, it will be the band’s only headline show of 2022. Members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will take to the stage on Saturday 29 October at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas with guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Paul Samson: remembering NWOBHM's lost star
Samson had critically acclaimed albums under their belt and a future Iron Maiden superstar out front, but fate conspired against them
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection
He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time. Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights. Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here. 1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62. Powered by a 500 cubic-inch engine, this Caddy is...
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
40 Years Ago: Peter Frampton’s Poppy ‘The Art of Control’ Flops
Ironically, Peter Frampton had little input in conceiving and crafting an album titled The Art of Control. Released on Aug. 3, 1982, Frampton's eighth album found A&M Records pushing for a more commercial, radio-friendly sound that could not have been further from his blues-rock roots – not to mention his previous few albums.
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
Take a tone tour of Guild’s new Starfire I-12, the company’s most affordable 12-string electric guitar
Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
