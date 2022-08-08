ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection

Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from. The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.
Watch: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale gifts a guitar to opening act live on stage

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has gifted a guitar to the lead singer of the show’s opening act The Warning, during their co-headlining tour with The Pretty Reckless. During a stop in Irving, Texas on August 2, Hale surprised Daniela Villarreal by walking onstage with a Gibson Explorer, before handing it to the singer during their set.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Motorious

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection

He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time. Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights. Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here. 1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62. Powered by a 500 cubic-inch engine, this Caddy is...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
