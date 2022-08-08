Read full article on original website
Search continues for 1 of 2 suspects in violent Kan. armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and continue asking the public for help to locate one of two suspects identified as 20-year-old London D. Pike of Topeka. On Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, in Allen County in the July 25 death of 34-year-old...
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s best looking cruiser
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
Butler man killed in 2 vehicle crash on Highway AA
A Butler, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway AA in Bates County Monday afternoon.
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka. Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound […]
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
Prisoner killed Sunday at Kansas correctional facility, KDOC reports
The death of a prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fred Patterson III, 56, was killed Sunday at the eastern Kansas prison, according to the department. The “apparent” cause of death is homicide, KDOC said in a news...
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
