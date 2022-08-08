ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Yoda' primates sing duets like opera stars

By Jamie Carter
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168Hhu_0h8qskIt00
Gursky’s spectral tarsiers (Tarsius spectrumgurskyae) in Tangkoko National Park in Sulawesi, Indonesia sing morning duets, which scientists captured with autonomous devices and handheld digital recorders.

Tiny, monkeylike creatures called tarsiers sing duets together in the style of opera singers — but those who fail to hit the high notes may also flop at attracting mates, scientists recently suggested.

With their large, pointed ears and expressive eyes, nocturnal tarsiers carry a striking resemblance to the diminutive Jedi master Yoda from "Star Wars" films. But while Yoda never demonstrated any operatic ability, tarsiers are energetic singers who may exert themselves vocally as a form of sexual selection or to signal to each other that it's time for all members of a troop to gather together to sleep, according to a new study.

To learn more about these vocal performances, scientists eavesdropped on tarsiers in Tangkoko National Park in Sulawesi, Indonesia in July and August 2018, and captured 50 recordings of 14 pairs of Gursky’s spectral tarsiers (Tarsius spectrumgurskyae) singing their morning duets. Researchers from Sam Ratulangi University in Sulawesi and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, used machine learning to distinguish and classify notes and musical phrases in the tarsiers' songs. Their findings, published Aug. 2 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution (opens in new tab), suggest that these performances are so taxing that not all tarsiers can hit the fast and high notes and duet proficiently.

Measuring just 3.5 to 6 inches (9 to 15 centimeters) tall and weighing no more than 7 ounces (200 grams), Gursky’s spectral tarsiers live only on Sulawesi, an Indonesian island east of Borneo. They were described as a separate species from other tarsiers in 2017 and are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. About 13 species of tarsiers inhabit islands in Southeast Asia.

The researchers captured the tarsiers' duets using a handheld digital recorder and autonomous recording devices that were installed in the tarsiers' jungle habitats. "Tarsiers are one of the easier duetting primates to record and study, at least in Tangkoko National Park, as they have small home ranges and seem to duet most mornings," said senior study author Dena Clink, a researcher at Cornell’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics. "They are not afraid of humans, so we were able to get high-quality recordings relatively easily."

When the scientists analyzed the intricate duets, which were performed between male and female tarsiers, they found that the performances resembled coloratura — a singing style that produces many notes very rapidly and that’s used by opera singers during arias to showcase their control and virtuosity.

"The duets exhibit acoustic trade-offs in note rate and note bandwidth — the range of frequencies within a note," said Isabel Comella, lead study author and a researcher at the K. Lisa Yang Center. The tarsiers that sing more slowly do so with the widest range of frequencies within a note, while the tarsiers that repeat notes more quickly only appear capable of a narrower range of frequencies within a note, Comella told Live Science in an email. Only a minority manage both simultaneously. The authors hypothesize that rapidly singing notes containing a broad range of frequencies during a duet may be more physiologically and neurologically taxing for the singer, with only physically fit individuals able to do so.

Exactly why tarsiers duet in such a complex and physically taxing way is unknown, largely because the animals are rarely studied. Other primates are known to sing duets, including a type of lemur called the indri (Indri indri), titi monkeys in the Callicebus genus, and northern gray gibbons (Hylobates funereus), according to the authors. Prior studies into primate duets suggest that this behavior may be used for finding or guarding a mate, defending territory or strengthening social bonds, though further research is required to determine exactly why tarsiers are performing these duets, the study authors reported.

However, one possibility for the Sulawesi tarsiers is that their duetting could be linked to organization of their social groups. Tarsiers often forage alone at night for insects, and then reunite in the morning to sleep, and they may sing together at night "as a way to bring all group members to the same sleep tree," a function that is not seen in other duetting primates, Comella said.

It could be a unique behavior to the tarsiers in Sulawesi, according to the authors. Tarsiers in the Philippines and Borneo are more solitary and don’t engage in duets as regularly.

Though Gursky’s spectral tarsiers sing their duets in the range of human hearing, the primates also vocalize in the ultrasonic range, which researchers are currently investigating. “We hope that with the advent of low-cost autonomous recording units and even smartphones we can start to learn more about the vocal behavior of tarsiers across Sulawesi," Clink said.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Record ‘Yoda’ Tarsiers Singing Duets Like Opera Singers

Tarsiers on an Indonesian island are quite the talents, singing duets together like opera singers. With their large, pointed ears and round, expressive eyes, nocturnal tarsiers resembling the diminutive Jedi master Yoda from 'Star Wars' films were recorded having operatic ability as they sing duets in high notes. Scientists say...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primates#Duets#Opera Singer#Sam Ratulangi University#Cornell University
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Sotheby’s $6.1 Million Sale of a Rare Dinosaur Skeleton Has Sparked Outrage Among Scientists

The unearthing of a complete Gorgosaurus was a rare discovery that could advance dinosaur research—which is why scientists are not happy to see it fall into private hands. Sotheby’s New York announced that they auctioned a finished dinosaur skeleton this month for $6.1 million. It’s the first Gorgosaurus skeleton that has been sold and the first time the company has sold a complete dinosaur fossil since the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago bought Sue the T-Rex back in 1997 for $8.4 million. The auction house did not disclose the name of buyer or seller to the public.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
The Guardian

Rare hummingbird last seen in 2010 rediscovered in Colombia

A rare hummingbird has been rediscovered by a birdwatcher in Colombia after going missing for more than a decade. The Santa Marta sabrewing, a large hummingbird only found in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, was last seen in 2010 and scientists feared the species might be extinct as the tropical forests it inhabited have largely been cleared for agriculture.
Phys.org

Iguanas reproducing on Galapagos island century after disappearing

A land iguana that disappeared more than a century ago from one of the Galapagos Islands is reproducing naturally following its reintroduction there, Ecuador's environment ministry announced Monday. The reptile from the Conolophus subcristatus species, one of three land iguanas living on the archipelago, disappeared from Santiago Island in the...
ANIMALS
Space.com

Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet

Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
AUSTRALIA
LiveScience

Is Earth getting closer to the sun, or farther away?

The sun moves in such a predictable way across the sky that you might never suspect that its relationship with Earth is changing all the time. In fact, the average distance between Earth and the sun is not static year over year. So do we know if Earth is getting closer to or farther from the sun? And what forces are acting on our planet and our star to make this happen?
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
LiveScience

Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,500-year-old temple dedicated to the Egyptian sun god Ra at the site of Abu Ghurab, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Cairo. The temple was built sometime during ancient Egypt's fifth dynasty (circa 2465 B.C. to 2323 B.C.) — a "period in...
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Woody Harrelson Reacts to Look-Alike Baby With Hilarious Poem

Woody Harrelson is reacting to the viral photo of a baby with an uncanny resemblance to him, with a poem that's a serious dose of cuteness overload. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted the side-by-side photo showing 9-month-old Cora and the actor. It's quite the spitting image. Cora's mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, posted the photo on Twitter, and it quickly gained more than 400,000 likes.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

LiveScience

85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy