Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods
You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s Cucina Urbana founder makes a culinary pivot: She will open a Jewish deli this month
Trailblazing restaurateur Tracy Borkum, long known for her portfolio of California Italian dining venues, is pivoting to a new concept inspired by her family roots: the Jewish deli. Late this month, she and chef partner Tim Kolanko will debut Gold Finch, a 1,400-square-foot restaurant that will be housed on the...
sandiegomagazine.com
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
sandiegoville.com
After Nearly 50 Years In Business, San Diego Breakfast-Destination The Menu To Shutter On August 14
After nearly 50 years in business, San Diego breakfast destination The Menu will shutter on August 14 and will be replaced by a new location of Japanese ramen restaurant Tajima. The Menu has been a fixture in the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach since 1976. Known for its inexpensive...
NBC San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
11 Princess Cruises cancelled in San Diego due to labor shortages
SAN DIEGO — "At first, I was disappointed. Now, I'm pretty angry," said Win who lives in Bankers Hill. Win says his vacation on the Diamond Princess was cancelled one month before he was supposed to leave. "I’m angry they chose to wait up until this point for people...
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
San Diego’s ‘Parks After Dark,’ Free Fun for All Through August
San Diego’s “Parks After Dark,” is a new “Come Play Outside” program transforming three parks into some of the biggest and best free parties in town every weekend this summer. “Parks After Dark” is held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at the City Heights,...
Alicia Keys making San Diego stop on world tour
Fifteen-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to San Diego later this summer for the North American leg of her world tour, it was announced Tuesday.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego's love of country music
Almost everybody in East County knows about the place, but not nearly so many visit This is because the Renegade has a reputation. Rumors of fights are true, if exaggerated. (Regulars explain that fights occur usually when the rodeo is in town.) But the real source of the aversion is what might be called an aesthetic thing. The tavern is in-your-face like Willie Nelson with his red bandanna.
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
theregistrysocal.com
Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido
TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
