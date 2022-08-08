ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods

You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Coronado, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
sandiegomagazine.com

This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Oysters#San Diego Bay#Downtown San Diego#Food Drink#The Brick Hotel#Executive Chef#Coconut Club#Californian#Pacific Atlantic
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego's love of country music

Almost everybody in East County knows about the place, but not nearly so many visit This is because the Renegade has a reputation. Rumors of fights are true, if exaggerated. (Regulars explain that fights occur usually when the rodeo is in town.) But the real source of the aversion is what might be called an aesthetic thing. The tavern is in-your-face like Willie Nelson with his red bandanna.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido

TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy