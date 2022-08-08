2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)

The Washington State Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on southbound State Route 97A around milepost 202.

According to the police, one vehicle was travelling southbound on State Route 97A around milepost 202 when another vehicle crossed over causing a collision.

The Washington State Police stated that both the drivers were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to Jeremy Weber, a trooper of Washington State, consumption of drugs or alcohol may be the factor in the incident.

SR 97A remained closed for 4 hours.

The incident is being inspected by the Washington State Police.

Source: KPG