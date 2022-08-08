ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

The Washington State Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on southbound State Route 97A around milepost 202.

According to the police, one vehicle was travelling southbound on State Route 97A around milepost 202 when another vehicle crossed over causing a collision.

The Washington State Police stated that both the drivers were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to Jeremy Weber, a trooper of Washington State, consumption of drugs or alcohol may be the factor in the incident.

SR 97A remained closed for 4 hours.

The incident is being inspected by the Washington State Police.

August 8, 2022

Source: KPG

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ifiberone.com

Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Wenatchee, WA
Accidents
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Fatal crash caused by motorcyclist swerving to avoid cougar

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A pair of motorcycle riders have died after they swerved to avoid a cougar in Chelan County. The crash happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6. According to Washington State Patrol, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were heading south on SR 971 when they swerved to avoid the animal and lost control, leaving the roadway. The motorcycle struck a guardrail.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Milepost#Accident#Harborview Medical Center
kpq.com

Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres

The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road

A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday

Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 8th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 2-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. Firefighters had to deal with two brush fires within minutes of each other Friday night along Highway 2 at Cashmere and Firefighters today are concentrating on mop-up efforts on the Vantage Highway Fire, which has burned more than 32-thousand acres since being first reported a week ago today.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy