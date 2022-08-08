ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago

According to the Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road around 2 a.m.

According to the police, the incident happened when a car left the roadway and hit a building in Bremerton.

The police stated that two people were pronounced dead on the scene in the single-car crash.

According to the officials, there were four occupants in the car. The age range of the victims is 21 to 26 years old.

The other two victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

According to the Police, alcohol and speed were the factors involved in the accident.

The Police shut down the roadway until 7:45 a.m for further investigation.

The identities of the victims are awaited.

August 8, 2022

Source: Kiro 7

