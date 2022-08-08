ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for parts of Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Mike Favetta says it will feel like 95-100 degrees to start the workweek today.

A heat advisory is in effect for Connecticut until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Favetta says a cold front will clear the air by Wednesday, and rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide some relief from the heat.

MONDAY: Today should be the hottest day in the forecast with partly sunny weather and a pop-up storm. Expect temperature highs between 90 to 95 degrees, but should feel more like 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: It should be a day of sun and clouds during the morning and afternoon with a shower or storm in the evening and temperature highs in the lower-90s.

WEDNESDAY: The heat should break by this day, but there is a good bet for a stronger thunderstorm in the evening. Prepare for temperature highs in the mid-80s.

Comments / 8

2d ago

At 8 pm last night my central air stopped working. Had no fans in the house cause I didn’t need them…till last night. 😩 Couldn’t get anyone to come look at it till this morning. Now the waiting game. And the temps are rising. Def was a rough night. Especially when you have small children. Count your blessings. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Never take anything for granted cause u never know….

