Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret Jackson
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Trial of teen accused of killing her infant delayed while awaiting final autopsyLavinia ThompsonNunn, CO
Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in Colorado
If you've never heard of an indoor slide park before, you are not alone. This new and innovative concept is the first and only park of its kind. This epic concept has finally opened its doors right here in Colorado, keep reading to learn more.
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
milehighcre.com
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada
Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
Another Old Town Fort Collins Staple Set To Close At The End Of August
Say it ain't so; another Old Town Fort Collins staple - this time, a local spot that those with a sweet tooth have been visiting over the last 20+ years - is set to close shop at the end of the month. On Thursday (Aug. 4), the owner of Kilwins,...
imfromdenver.com
Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean
The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
brightonco.gov
Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park adds Mondays to end-of-season schedule
To offer more days of water play to the public, the Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park will be open Mondays in addition to the recently released end-of-season weekend only operations starting today. The hours of operation on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. After Labor Day, the Oasis will be closed for the remainder of 2022.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
Denver Animal Shelter offers half-price adoption fees for Clear the Shelters campaign
Denver Animal Shelter is offering half off all of its adoption fees throughout August as part of the Clear the Shelters national pet adoption and donation campaign. Normally, adoption prices at the Denver Animal Shelter range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license. The shelter has about 75 animals available for adoption. It has found new homes for over 1,400 pets this year. The shelter also has about 270 lost pets that may be up for adoption if they are not reunited with their owners. The Clear the Shelters campaign is a partnership between NBC/Telemundo TV stations and local animal shelters. The campaign has helped find homes for more than 700,000 pets since its inception in 2015.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
weldgov.com
Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair
The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Loveland Has a New Coffee Shop and You’ll Never Guess Who’s Behind It
Lovelanders and travelers through town have a new place for coffee, which is really an 'old' place with a new name and owners. A new coffee shop has opened in Loveland and, brace yourself, it's not a Ziggi's. Crazy, right? Seriously, this new shop is great news for Loveland and how a small business can last for decades and then take on a new endeavor.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Meet Jai: One Of The Newest Babies Of The Denver Zoo
Oh my goodness, the amount of cuteness oozing from this little guy is almost more than we can handle, almost. I can't think of a better way to start off a Monday and get another week going in a positive direction more than pictures of baby animals. In this case...
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm
A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Damage to Bridge Prompts ‘Extensive’ I-25 Closure
Interstate 25 is closed south of Berthoud after a truck hauling a backhoe hit the overpass. The damage to the overpass has also prompted the closure of Weld County Road 34 in both directions. The accident that occurred Monday evening could close Interstate 25 at mile marker 245 for an...
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
There Are Two Types of Drivers in Fort Collins – Which Are You?
I came across a thread on Reddit, started by u/dontaggravation who shares the tale of two very different drivers recently encountered in the city of Fort Collins. A family was walking through Old Town when one of the younger kids of the group stepped out onto Linden Street to cross. Admittedly not paying the best attention, the family followed the little one out onto the street to also cross, somewhat distracted by what was going on around them.
Comments / 0