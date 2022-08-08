Read full article on original website
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show
Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Gets Married for a 4th Time
Apparently, it's all about the he said she said "I Do" ... because Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has gotten married for the 4th time. Their marriage record, obtained by TMZ, says Fred and wife Arles Durst got married in L.A. County ... however, the date they tied the knot is unclear.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Shania Twain Still Doesn’t Know Brad Pitt 25 Years After ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Shania Twain didn't know Brad Pitt when she referenced him in a hit song. And she still hasn't met him years later. She tells the story of the name drop.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Elvis Presley jewelry, guitar up for auction
Long-lost jewelry Elvis Presley gave to manager Colonel Tom Parker is hitting the auction block later this month. The 200-piece collection includes jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches, chains and the guitar Presley played during his 1968 "comeback" TV special, Reuters reported. Some pieces of the jewelry were designed by Priscilla...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a production accountant
Production accountants are in high demand in the entertainment industry and can pull in high salaries with the right experience. Plus, you don't have to be a CPA.
Beatles Fans Used to Break Into George Harrison’s House and Steal Things
Pattie Boyd kept some of her belongings at George Harrison's house before they married. She said some fans broke in and stole things.
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fakes. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong. Fakes follows teenage best friends (Baranac and Tong) as they accidentally build and lose one of the largest fake ID...
TV History: In 1976, Lorne Michaels Made an Offer to The Beatles to Reunite on “Saturday Night Live”
The year was 1976, nearly 10 years following the group’s final paid appearance, and seven years after their unannounced Apple Corps. rooftop concert. The Beatles Statue; Pier Head, LiverpoolIJ Portwine, Unsplash.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunners On Sealing The Deal With George R.R. Martin & Respecting The Legacy – Hero Nation Podcast
Click here to read the full article. “This was the planets aligning,” says House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan J. Condal about teaming with Game of Thrones EP and director Miguel Sapochnik on the new George R.R. Martin HBO spinoff series. Condal and Sapochnik had previously developed a number of projects together before House of the Dragon. You can listen to our intriguing conversation with the House of the Dragon EPs here: Condal got to know Martin nine years ago when he was shooting his NBC supernatural western pilot The Sixth Gun in the author’s backyard of Santa Fe, NM. He told his agents he...
Home of the Week: Pablo Picasso Once Used This Storied Waterfront Villa in France as a Studio. It Just Listed for $27 Million.
Click here to read the full article. There are many fabled South of France villas with storied histories featuring glamorous guests (just take a look at the most recent installment of Downton Abbey). But few can compete with the history of La Vigie—which has recently come to market for $27 million. The property—which is set close to Cap D’Antibes—was originally completed in 1912 and offers an enviable location directly facing the azure Mediterranean. First built for a wealthy local family, the property was sold in 1926 to the American mogul Frank Gould whose French socialite wife, Florence Lacaze, filled it...
Rock Songs That Became Popular (or More Popular) After Being Featured on TV Shows + Movies
There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)
