Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver 'jumping and kicking' as William Muir and Chris Grassick prepare for Paris

William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.
Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season

The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023. Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.
Conor Laverty appointed Down boss as Mickey Graham extends Cavan reign

Conor Laverty has been appointed as the new Down senior football manager. The Kilcoo forward replaces James McCartan, who stepped down in July after returning for a second spell in charge last year. Laverty's management team will include former Down All-Star Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan. Elsewhere, Cavan GAA have...
Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight

Flirtacious Kiss (USA) 18-1 (8-12) 4w1/4,tired, last of 9, 30 1/4l behind Sweet Maeve (8-8) at Finger Lakes 5f mdn fst in Jul. Flowers Galore (USA) Freud filly out of Haunted Honeymoon. Roll'ova (USA) 10-1 (8-8) Brk slw,5w1/2,4w3/8, 8th of 9, 24 1/2l behind Draw Off (8-8) at Finger Lakes...
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Owen Burrows to keep Minzaal at Group One level after thrilling second at Deauville

Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday. Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
Thursday Tips

Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
Wednesday Tips

Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
Tuesday Tips

If Korker can master his stalls issues, he will take some catching in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham. Karl Burke's runner has been slow to go in each of his four outings so far this term, with the three-year-old having proved a tardy starter last year too, although that did not stop him winning three times. Korker has similarly managed to get his head in front once this term, coming from the back of the pack at York to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict in a competitive heat in May.
