SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Pyledriver 'jumping and kicking' as William Muir and Chris Grassick prepare for Paris
William Muir reports King George hero Pyledriver to be "jumping out of his skin" as he prepares for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. Despite being a previous winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Great Voltigeur at York and the Coronation Cup at Epsom, the four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 18-1 shot for last month's midsummer showpiece - but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of PJ McDonald.
SkySports
Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season
The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023. Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.
BBC
Conor Laverty appointed Down boss as Mickey Graham extends Cavan reign
Conor Laverty has been appointed as the new Down senior football manager. The Kilcoo forward replaces James McCartan, who stepped down in July after returning for a second spell in charge last year. Laverty's management team will include former Down All-Star Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan. Elsewhere, Cavan GAA have...
SkySports
The Hundred - women's preview: Southern Brave look the team to beat in 2022 competition
It is perhaps no surprise that a team called Invincibles won the first edition of The Hundred. Dane van Niekerk's Oval Invincibles triumphed in the women's competition last season, beating Southern Brave by 48 runs in the the final at Lord's. As Invincibles gear up for their title defence, which...
SkySports
St Leger Stakes: Marco Botti to send Giavellotto straight to Doncaster Classic after Newmarket success
Marco Botti will send fast-improving colt Giavellotto straight to the St Leger following victory at Newmarket on Friday. The son of Mastercraftsman looked a force when scooting to a five-length success in the racingtv.com Handicap over a mile and three-quarters, and appears to be quickly rising up the ranks. Though...
Ronaldo rebelling, fans revolting, stars not signing and McFred still playing… United are now Clickbait FC
THE best-run club in the Premier League defeated the worst-run club in the Premier League and the only surprise was that anyone was surprised. To me, Manchester United 1 Brighton 2 was genuinely the most predictable result of the weekend. I watched it in the press room at West Ham...
SkySports
Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season
The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season. More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began. The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women...
SkySports
Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
Flirtacious Kiss (USA) 18-1 (8-12) 4w1/4,tired, last of 9, 30 1/4l behind Sweet Maeve (8-8) at Finger Lakes 5f mdn fst in Jul. Flowers Galore (USA) Freud filly out of Haunted Honeymoon. Roll'ova (USA) 10-1 (8-8) Brk slw,5w1/2,4w3/8, 8th of 9, 24 1/2l behind Draw Off (8-8) at Finger Lakes...
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Owen Burrows to keep Minzaal at Group One level after thrilling second at Deauville
Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday. Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
BBC
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'
Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
SkySports
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Phoebe Graham says tournament is inspiring new generation
Phoebe Graham looks ahead to the women's competition in The Hundred, as she links up with Manchester Originals and the tournament aims to build on the Lionesses' success and continue the growth of women's sport... The Hundred is back and this time it's bigger and better. Live music, live sport,...
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
If Korker can master his stalls issues, he will take some catching in the It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes at Nottingham. Karl Burke's runner has been slow to go in each of his four outings so far this term, with the three-year-old having proved a tardy starter last year too, although that did not stop him winning three times. Korker has similarly managed to get his head in front once this term, coming from the back of the pack at York to claim a two-and-a-quarter-length verdict in a competitive heat in May.
SkySports
The Hundred: Zak Crawley and Jordan Thompson star as London Spirit beat Manchester Originals
The Hundred: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - score summary. London Spirit 160-6 from 100 balls - Crawley (41 off 34 balls), Morgan (37 off 26 balls); Thompson (4-21 from 20 balls) Manchester Originals 108-10 from 98 balls - Salt (36 off 34 balls), Buttler (6 off 11 balls); Walter...
SkySports
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons
The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
SkySports
Kilkenny's Denise Gaule on match-winning free: 'Just please go over!'
She has inflicted her share of it too and broke Cork's hearts with her injury-time winning point. She brushed it off as no big thing, a bit of luck, just as was the case when her late goal from a penalty two years ago put Galway away. That's what Gaule...
