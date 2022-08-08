Read full article on original website
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Road & Track
The Rarest McLaren F1 of All Is for Sale
The McLaren F1 is quickly becoming one of the most desirable collector cars on the planet. It's widely touted as one of the best-driving cars of its era, and perhaps of all time. Only 106 examples exist, meaning it's news every time one comes up for sale. And this car, chassis 059, is the most unique F1 of all.
Honda Runs Red Light, Wrecks McLaren 570S
What seemed like a quiet summer evening at Woodward and 14 Mile Rd in metro Detroit turned into a nightmare for a McLaren owner. Their recently upgraded supercar was heavily damaged in a crash with what seems to be a Honda crossover running at a red light. Footage from a...
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
motor1.com
The reasons behind Ricciardo’s McLaren Formula 1 struggles
While his sensational Monza victory, McLaren’s first for nearly nine years, was a reminder of his undeniable talent, it will stand as an outlier result from his time at Woking, bar any shock heroics in the second half of the season. Few thought things would end like this. Ricciardo’s...
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
motor1.com
Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits. US racing stalwart Michael Andretti's bid to expand his multi-series operation to F1 has been met by fierce resistance...
Lamborghini’s Newest Urus Smashed the Pikes Peak SUV Record
Click here to read the full article. Lamborghini’s newest Urus has yet to make its official debut, but it’s already setting records. The Raging Bull announced on Wednesday that an upcoming variant of its most popular model recently set the Pikes Peak record for a production SUV. The sporty crossover completed the hill climb in 10:32.064, beating the previous mark by nearly 18 seconds. The unnamed Urus variant didn’t participate in the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this past June, but the SUV’s run was recorded by the event’s official time keepers, according to Lamborghini. Behind the wheel was Pirelli test...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
motor1.com
700-bhp BMW M4 vs Honda NSX drag race holds a surprising upset
In a drag race, an all-wheel-drive versus rear-wheel-drive matchup with almost equal power output will most likely end up with the AWD finishing first. The benefit of having all four wheels gripping at a standing start is certainly an advantage, though there are of course many other factors that should be considered.
motor1.com
2023 MG4 EV starts at £25,995 in the UK, offers 218 miles of range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
Porsche Now Offers A Retro Interior On The 911
Porsche is currently testing the 2023 911, which will likely arrive later this year at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. But before the 2023 lineup is fully revealed, we got a taste of what's to come with the limited edition 911 Sport Classic. Like the recently introduced Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, the Sport Classic comes with unique touches from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, including a retro-themed Pepita cloth interior.
motor1.com
Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Alpine says that uncertainty about the impact of age on Fernando Alonso’s performances in Formula 1 was why it didn’t want to offer him a guaranteed long-term contract. The Enstone-based squad had been on the verge of a fresh deal with the two-time world champion before the Spaniard made a shock call to join Aston Martin earlier this week.
Road & Track
McLaren 720S Driver Beats Lap of Manhattan Record by 3 Minutes
Back in 2013, a BMW Z4 driver named Adam Tang uploaded a video of a "lap around Manhattan," completed in a then-record 24 minutes. It was the beginning of a saga that saw the driver better known as Afroduck convicted of reckless driving before fleeing to Canada, putting enough attention on the record that it was seemingly not beaten for nine years. As it turns out, the record lasted just seven until being publicly beaten.
motor1.com
UK: Audi Quattro legends meet in drag race to celebrate inline-five anniversary
Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged petrol engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
motor1.com
BMW M2 with xDrive appears in document
The next-generation BMW M2 is just around a corner with an official and full debut scheduled for October this year. The model won’t go on sale until April 2023, though we already know quite a bit about its hardware. It will share its engine and brakes with the M4 and it seems that there’s more to be borrowed from the larger sports car – it’s available all-wheel drive.
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
