The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss confesses to being 'nervous'

Matt Goss confessed he is feeling “nervous” about being on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.“I’ve done so much, to get butterflies about something is a good feeling,” the Bro’s singer told BBC Breakfast.Goss was announced as the latest addition to Strictly’s line-up on Monday 8 August, joining contestants Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, and Tyler West.Strictly Come Dancing is expected to run its 20th season from mid-September on BBC One.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Strictly Come Dancing: Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds is ‘so excited’ after line-up announcementRita Ora and Taika Waititi rumoured to be married after fans spy wedding bandMaggot infestation discovered in Lidl eggs
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
CANCER
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Calling It Quits: 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After Claiming Child Is Not His

General Hospital star Steve Burton filed for divorce from his pregnant estranged wife, Sheree Gustin, after 23 years of marriage, Radar has learned. Burton recently submitted the court docs and listed March 1 as the date of separation, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following her baby bombshell.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend

Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding

Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Never heard of them? Get on Google!

Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility

Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca

Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Liking a character you didn't really like much before

Whats made you appreciate certain charachters a bit more? For me there's a few examples. Nicolette in Neighbours was so desperate for Chloe and then when Chloe suddenly decided she wanted Nicolette back she basically told her to do one which was great. Sean in Corrie, never really been a...
TV SERIES

