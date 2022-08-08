Read full article on original website
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Man Utd legend Roy Keane claims Erling Haaland joined rivals City ‘for peanuts’ with £50m star off to flyer at West Ham
ERLING HAALAND got off to the perfect start at Manchester City after a brace on his Premier League debut against West Ham. Haaland's devastating pace proved too much for David Moyes' side to handle. His first goal saw him win and convert a penalty, while his second came when he...
SB Nation
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr
Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place to loan Malang Sarr out to Monaco, according to David Ornstein.
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland wins and coverts penalty on his debut
Erling Haaland has scored on his Premier League debut after winning and converting a penalty against West Ham United. The match at the London Stadium had failed to take off in the opening 35 minutes due to disruptions but that changed when Haaland was played through on goal. The Norwegian got to the ball first in the box before being taken out by Alphonse Areola, resulting in a penalty for Man City.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid
Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
Yardbarker
Watch: Haaland sends message to rest of the league with trademark second goal
Erling Haaland has well and truly arrived in the Premier League adding a second goal in trademark fashion. Manchester City are dominating a boring affair at the London Stadium but it is Haaland that is lighting things up with his runs every once in a while. The 22-year-old won and...
Yardbarker
‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez
Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
Yardbarker
Watch: Reporter explains how Glazernomics is hurting Manchester United
Credit to journalist Kaveh Solhekol for speaking out against the Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United live on Sky Sports. Manchester United fans held another anti-Glazer protest on Sunday prior to the club’s opening fixture of the 2022/23 season, which ended in a 2-1 defeat against Brighton. Following...
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Yardbarker
‘Salah Will Have Something To Say About That, So Will Kane’ - Pundit On Golden Boot Race, Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland
A former Scotland international believes that the Premier League is in for a fascinating Golden Boot race after both Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland got off the mark at the weekend. Uruguyan Nunez came on to score and help Liverpool salvage a point against Fulham before Manchester City’s Haaland scored...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s intensity is their catalyst for creativity
Despite the early deficit on Saturday, the season started out perfectly for Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 1 when they took apart a young, yet tricky Southampton side. Spurs spent the bulk of their summer improving squad depth in the transfer window with the expectation that the club would compete in a variety of different competitions in both England and Europe. Spurs made waves this summer with their activity in the transfer window, headlined by the purchases of players like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma who are expected to improve the side. But Spurs also made the headlines in preseason due to Antonio Conte’s hellish preseason training regimen.
‘You Can See Already That He Is Going to Help Us Improve’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez has made an instant impact since his arrival from Benfica for a reported £67.5million, scoring two goals with two assists in his first two competitive appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.
