ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 15

Carla Friend
1d ago

No that is what you get when they give a license to anyone. If the person don't realize the size of vehicle they should not be driving it.

Reply
12
Angela
1d ago

This is really unfortunate. I've never seen this covered bridge but I'm sure it was a sight to see before it was destroyed.

Reply
5
Sharon Freshour
1d ago

this is the kind of truck driver it makes truck drivers look bad

Reply
11
Related
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked in Sharonville on I-275 due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line at 2:12 p.m. just east of the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Developing: Deadly car accident near Freedom Drive

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident near Wesley Heights Tuesday, Charlotte Medic said. Midday traffic was being diverted due to the active investigation scene and Medic said one patient was pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. This is a developing story and we’ll […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLWT 5

Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
UNION, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preble County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Preble County, OH
City
Gratis, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
linknky.com

Body recovered near Newport bridge

A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Accident
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Not a difficult thing to do;’ Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners of uptick in car thefts

DAYON — During a press conference Tuesday Dayton Police Department provided an update on the increase of car thefts in the city, as well as how to protect yourself. Major Jason Hall, commander of patrol operation division confirmed that department has seen an significant uptick in car thefts, especially of 2011 or newer Kia vehicles and 2015 or newer Hyundai vehicles with physical keys.
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
WILMINGTON, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight takes several to area hospitals after crash

ARCANUM – On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
GREENVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated

WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

One person flown from two-vehicle crash

— The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 1000 South and 100 West that resulted in serious injuries. When deputies arrived, both a pickup truck and an SUV were overturned in fields at the intersection. The occupants...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy