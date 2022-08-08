Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
‘Not a difficult thing to do;’ Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners of uptick in car thefts
DAYON — During a press conference Tuesday Dayton Police Department provided an update on the increase of car thefts in the city, as well as how to protect yourself. Major Jason Hall, commander of patrol operation division confirmed that department has seen an significant uptick in car thefts, especially of 2011 or newer Kia vehicles and 2015 or newer Hyundai vehicles with physical keys.
1017thepoint.com
WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK
(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
Trotwood woman’s Kia stolen, damaged; Believes thieves used phone charger
TROTWOOD — A Dayton woman shared her experience after she said her car was stolen right in front of her. The thief used a new technique people are seeing on TikTok. Something Dayton police have said is a growing problem in the city. “I walked outside to go to...
Police: OnStar leads Moraine officers to truck reported stolen; 4 taken into custody
MORAINE — Four people were taken into custody after a truck was stolen in Moraine Monday morning. According to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department, around 9 a.m. officers began investigating the report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from a driveway on Amelia Way in Moraine.
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
Silver Alert issued for missing Richmond man
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Richmond man. Merle Church, 51, of Richmond was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3.
Fox 19
Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Dayton Police Department reports ‘significant increase’ in car thefts; Their tips to stay safe
DAYTON — Dayton Police Department issued a warning to the public after they said they have seen a “significant increase” in car thefts. DPD said that thieves may be using a method that 2011 or newer Kia vehicles and 2015 or newer Hyundai vehicles with physical keys are especially susceptible to.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Postal employee arrested following theft investigation in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — An area postal employee was arrested following a months-long theft investigation in Preble County. Deputies began an investigation in late May of 2022 after receiving complaints that mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
linknky.com
Body recovered near Newport bridge
A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
‘Unreality became his reality;’ Psychologist analyzes document from Butler Twp. shooting suspect
DAYTON — While investigators said they will release more information on the deadly neighborhood attacks that took place in Butler Township within the next few days, the question of why they took place may take longer to answer. Psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni sat with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
1017thepoint.com
POSTAL EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF STEALING CASH, GIFT CARDS
(Eldorado, OH)--An arrest has been made after numerous people in the Eldorado area complained about their mail having been opened. According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, 21-year-old Austin Stutsman began working at the post office in Eldorado last December. Stutsman has now admitted to opening mail that appeared to contain greeting cards in search of cash or gift cards. Investigators also found that Stutsman was issuing more than $2000 in money orders from the post office and then cashing them for his personal use. Stutsman faces multiple felonies and is in the Preble County Jail.
1 killed after motorized bicycle crash in Middletown; Suspect arrested after fleeing scene
MIDDLETOWN — One man died after a motorized bicycle crash in Middletown Monday night. Troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown around 9:02 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed troopers that Donald Williams, 62, of Miamisburg, was going...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 20-month-old baby who later died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, was arrested on Aug. 5. She is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy...
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
