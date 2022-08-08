(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO