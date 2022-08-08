ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Not a difficult thing to do;’ Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners of uptick in car thefts

DAYON — During a press conference Tuesday Dayton Police Department provided an update on the increase of car thefts in the city, as well as how to protect yourself. Major Jason Hall, commander of patrol operation division confirmed that department has seen an significant uptick in car thefts, especially of 2011 or newer Kia vehicles and 2015 or newer Hyundai vehicles with physical keys.
1017thepoint.com

WERNLE RUNAWAY TO BE TRIED AS ADULT FOR APRIL ATTACK

(Richmond, IN)--Back in April, an elderly woman was seriously injured when a Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway broke into her home and then stabbed and robbed her. Now, the 15-year-old accused of committing the crime will be tried as an adult. Savanna Young is charged with felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Young has had numerous placements in juvenile services in the last two years. Superior Court III Judge Darrin Dolehanty, who oversaw the case, ruled that continued juvenile placements posed a significant risk to the public. The family of the victim is continuing to work toward a civil suit against Wernle.
RICHMOND, IN
Richmond, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Fox 19

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WTHR

Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
linknky.com

Body recovered near Newport bridge

A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
NEWPORT, KY
1017thepoint.com

POSTAL EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF STEALING CASH, GIFT CARDS

(Eldorado, OH)--An arrest has been made after numerous people in the Eldorado area complained about their mail having been opened. According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, 21-year-old Austin Stutsman began working at the post office in Eldorado last December. Stutsman has now admitted to opening mail that appeared to contain greeting cards in search of cash or gift cards. Investigators also found that Stutsman was issuing more than $2000 in money orders from the post office and then cashing them for his personal use. Stutsman faces multiple felonies and is in the Preble County Jail.
ELDORADO, OH
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

