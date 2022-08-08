Read full article on original website
Related
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Is it too hot to go outside?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This summer has been filled with heat waves and rainfall lasting days, but has that impacted how often people have gotten out? In the month of July, the Dayton International airport saw just over six inches of precipitation, which is the most rainfall seen in the month since 2003. There were […]
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Hancock County Sheriff warning parents about man approaching children
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached children waiting for the bus Monday morning. Police said a dark blue or black sedan was seen driving through The Havens subdivision near Co. Rd. 500 W and U.S. 40. The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rearview mirror. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was asking children if they needed a ride to school.
dayton.com
Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location
Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days in need of volunteers and vendors
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ staff is hard at work planning this year’s Prairie Days festival. Prairie Days will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. This free event focuses on the prairie way of life in and around 1780 through 1810 and will feature crafts, games, and trades of the time period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
Automated license plate readers to go live in Dayton
The fixed-site automated license plate readers will not go live this week, as the process to begin using them is much more involved, the release said.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Seven new members of Beavercreek Athletics HOF
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the induction of seven athletes as its 2022 class. Doug Beck, Kylie Briem, Maria Cardow, David Geiger, Michael Hauschild, Jack Pohlmann, and Ryan Sedlar are the newest members and will be honored at a ceremony on Sept. 2, which will be held in the Beavercreek High School Auditorium.
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
munciejournal.com
Munich is Heading to Muncie: Oktoberfest Benefitting ecoREHAB Coming October 1
MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.
When is it too hot to walk your dog?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
Family members of Butler Twp. shooting victims, community come together at vigil
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The Vandalia and Butler Township community gathered together Monday afternoon in support as they mourned the loss of four community members killed in a shooting. Seats in the gym at Butler High School were filled with members of the community comforting each other and bowing their...
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
1017thepoint.com
REWARD OFFERED FOR SUBJECT OF SILVER ALERT
(Richmond, IN)--A statewide silver alert remained in effect Monday morning for a missing Richmond man. 51-year-old Merle Church has not been seen since last Wednesday and was last known to have been in the area of South 11th and F. Now, a one-thousand-dollar reward has been offered for information leading to finding Merle. He’s a 5-7 white male who would likely be wearing sunglasses because he’s legally blind. The Silver Alert states that he is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.
WLWT 5
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
COVINGTON, Ky. — A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where...
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
Comments / 0