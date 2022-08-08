(Richmond, IN)--A statewide silver alert remained in effect Monday morning for a missing Richmond man. 51-year-old Merle Church has not been seen since last Wednesday and was last known to have been in the area of South 11th and F. Now, a one-thousand-dollar reward has been offered for information leading to finding Merle. He’s a 5-7 white male who would likely be wearing sunglasses because he’s legally blind. The Silver Alert states that he is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO