Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Chelsea open talks with Edouard Mendy over a new contract but there is significant distance between both parties, with goalkeeper one of the lowest paid players in Thomas Tuchel's squad
Chelsea have opened talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over a new contract. Mendy was one of the Blues stars earmarked for an improved deal following their Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover and negotiations are underway though, following the initial discussions, there is significant distance between the parties and their current starting positions.
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Chicharito tells United to get over Sir Alex Ferguson
Javier Hernandez has a point since Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2013. The former Manchester United striker says the club need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to return to the top of English football.
Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor
Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay. The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports. The Blues are rumoured...
“The Glazers are watching their empire crumble” - Alex Crook’s passionate rant after Brighton defeat Manchester United
Alex Crook has expressed his anger at the Glazer family with the way they have run Manchester United to the ground in his latest rant. The Red Devils began a new era under Erik ten Hag with a gut-wrenching defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Considering Move For Villarreal Winger
Manchester United and Arsenal are considering making a move for a Villareal winger, according to a report.
Chelsea flop Timo Werner set for RB Leipzig transfer return as £25.3m deal is agreed after Thomas Tuchel exile
CHELSEA have agreed to sell Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig in a £25.3million deal, according to reports. The Blues signed the German from the Bundesliga side two years ago to much fanfare for £53m. But having seen him flop at Stamford Bridge, the West Londoners have decided...
