Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
kdll.org
Econ 919 — Statewide strategy
Taking stock of Alaska’s economic present and future is no small task. But every five years, representatives from around the state do just that to craft Alaska's comprehensive economic development strategy, or CEDs. It’s a snapshot of the state’s priorities that it can point to, for example, when it looks for federal funding for projects. And this month, the state is looking for comment on a 160-page draft of a plan that spans 2022 to 2027.
kdll.org
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
kdll.org
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
Comments / 0