Texas State

kdll.org

Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky

President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
kdll.org

Econ 919 — Statewide strategy

Taking stock of Alaska’s economic present and future is no small task. But every five years, representatives from around the state do just that to craft Alaska's comprehensive economic development strategy, or CEDs. It’s a snapshot of the state’s priorities that it can point to, for example, when it looks for federal funding for projects. And this month, the state is looking for comment on a 160-page draft of a plan that spans 2022 to 2027.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off

This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...

