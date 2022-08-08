Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
kdll.org
Econ 919 — Statewide strategy
Taking stock of Alaska’s economic present and future is no small task. But every five years, representatives from around the state do just that to craft Alaska's comprehensive economic development strategy, or CEDs. It’s a snapshot of the state’s priorities that it can point to, for example, when it looks for federal funding for projects. And this month, the state is looking for comment on a 160-page draft of a plan that spans 2022 to 2027.
kdll.org
California's McKinney fire has taken 5 lives including that of a fire lookout
The McKinney fire in northern California has now taken four lives, including that of 74-year-old Kathy Shoopman. She was a fire lookout in the Klamath National Forest who was on the job when the wildfire overran the community of Klamath River. RACHEL SMITH: She had a voice that was like...
kdll.org
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
