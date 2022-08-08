Read full article on original website
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
biztoc.com
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Benzinga
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers making people so mad at this oil giant’s bumper $8.45bn Q2 profits
BP has reported its highest quarterly profit in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends the price of energy soaring. In a sea of falling share prices and soaring inflation eating into company profits, energy is emerging as the winner. BP has reported its highest quarterly profit in 14...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 6% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
Akamai Price Target Cut By Analysts Post Q2 Beat To Reflect Headwinds
Akamai Technologies, Inc AKAM clocked 6% revenue growth in the second quarter to $903 million, beating the consensus of $898 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.35 beat the consensus of $1.31. Security and compute revenue represented most of the revenue in the second quarter and grew 26% Y/Y. Needham analyst Alex...
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
Lenovo Clocks Slowest Revenue Growth In 9 Quarters
Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGY reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $17 billion in constant currency. It marked Lenovo's smallest revenue growth in nine quarters due to ease after a pandemic-fuelled boom and COVID-19 resurgence in China, Reuters reports. Global shipments fell 11.1% in the past quarter Y/Y,...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
CNBC
Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on outlook as smartphone sales slow
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported a higher-than-expected 12% jump in April-June net profit, driven by strong demand for its smartphones and cloud products. Foxconn said it expects flat revenue growth for that business in the third quarter. Apple Inc supplier Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after...
Billboard
Warner Music Posts $1.42B Revenue in Quarter Boosted By Publishing Growth
Warner Music Group, helped by strong growth in its Warner Chappell Music publishing segment, improved its revenue 12.1% at constant currency (6.9% as reported) to $1.42 billion in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation decreased 7% to $263 million.
