Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines

Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 6% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
TheStreet

Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?

Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
Benzinga

Lenovo Clocks Slowest Revenue Growth In 9 Quarters

Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGY reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $17 billion in constant currency. It marked Lenovo's smallest revenue growth in nine quarters due to ease after a pandemic-fuelled boom and COVID-19 resurgence in China, Reuters reports. Global shipments fell 11.1% in the past quarter Y/Y,...
CNBC

Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on outlook as smartphone sales slow

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported a higher-than-expected 12% jump in April-June net profit, driven by strong demand for its smartphones and cloud products. Foxconn said it expects flat revenue growth for that business in the third quarter. Apple Inc supplier Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after...
Billboard

Warner Music Posts $1.42B Revenue in Quarter Boosted By Publishing Growth

Warner Music Group, helped by strong growth in its Warner Chappell Music publishing segment, improved its revenue 12.1% at constant currency (6.9% as reported) to $1.42 billion in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation decreased 7% to $263 million.
