Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church

The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
KSLA
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
bossierpress.com
Sheriff Whittington administers Oath of Affirmation to new deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning August 8. “It is an honor to get to swear you in and help get you started in your...
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish Active Shooter Drill
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department,. Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Barksdale Air Force Base,. and Bossier Parish 911 System held an active shooter drill last week. Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and Bossier City police city officers teamed up to respond...
Shooting Near A Bossier School Leaves One Dead, One Injured
The day before students are set to return to class in Bossier Parish, shots rang out near an elementary school this afternoon. The shooting has left one person dead, and one injured. According to a report from KSLA, the call came into emergency services about 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th....
KSLA
City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage. So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house. SEMS Inc. already has...
KTAL
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
KSLA
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership. The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Bossier City riverfront shopping center is now owned by Boardwalk Routh LLC, which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Louisiana Boardwalk officials say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
4 People Hospitalised After A Crash Near Jewella Avenue (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident occurred near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive, and four people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Toyota sedan and Acura SUV involved in the crash deployed their [..]
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel
The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
