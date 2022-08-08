Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to nonprofits and […] The post Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee Looks for Long-Term Solutions for Water Quality
MASHPEE – Mashpee is experiencing year-over-year declines in water quality as the region continues to wrestle with wastewater infrastructure and a warming climate, according to local experts. Department of Natural Resources Director Ashley Fisher said ponds like Ashumet and Santuit, the latter currently under swimming restrictions, continue to see elevated levels of cyanobacteria and nitrogen […] The post Mashpee Looks for Long-Term Solutions for Water Quality appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus of part of the training regimen, […] The post IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu shots can be found online as […] The post Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Beach Closes Due to Man O’ War Sighting
CHATHAM – A Chatham beach saw closures this afternoon following similar incidents this past weekend due to a number of Man O’ War found washed ashore. Chatham officials closed Harding’s Beach to swimming until 1:30 today due to two reported man o’ war. The closing follows other beach shutdowns that occurred Saturday and Sunday at […] The post Chatham Beach Closes Due to Man O’ War Sighting appeared first on CapeCod.com.
countryfolks.com
Expanding by building at Orr’s Family Farm
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) recently awarded $400,000 to improve farm operations to a number of participants in its Agricultural Preservation Restriction (APR) program. The APR Improvement Program (AIP) provides business planning and technical assistance to commercial farms containing land already protected through the APR. AIP specifically targets...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
capecoddaily.com
Heavy rain from thunderstorms cause problems with Provincetown sewer system
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police forwarded the following alert Tuesday evening: Because of this afternoons heavy rain and thunderstorms, the central vacuum sewer station, that runs the Commercial district downtown sewer system, is currently suffering an electrical malfunction. The team from the Wastewater Treatment Facility are working hard to remedy the problem but in the meantime […] The post Heavy rain from thunderstorms cause problems with Provincetown sewer system appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts
A list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
capecoddaily.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation. The post Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
franklinmatters.org
Register O’Donnell Discloses Norfolk County’s Most Expensive Real Estate Sales in first six months of 2022
Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reported that between January 1 and June 30 in 2022, ten properties, all commercial, sold for more than $50,000,000. 96-114 Worcester Street, Wellesley, the Sun-Life Assurance office park sold in June for $202,000,000;. 100 Rustcraft Road, Dedham, a 421,924 square foot...
As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state
Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
WCVB
Drivers getting relief at pumps as gas prices drop in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts drivers are seeing some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to drop. The average price of regular gas is now $4.37 per gallon in the Bay State. That's down 10 cents in one week. The national average of $4.05 is 67 cents less than...
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore. The post Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
Raynham residents warned about elevated levels of 'forever chemicals' in water
RAYNHAM - Over the weekend, residents in Raynham received a notice saying that the John P. Lynn Treatment Plant serving the Center Water District, one of two in Raynham, had elevated levels of PFAS.PFAS are also referred to as so-called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in water, oil, or heat. They have been used in consumer products for decades in items such as food packaging, clothing, and firefighting foam. In some communities, the chemicals are leaching into the ground water supply.In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency released guidance recommending a PFAS limit of 70 parts per trillion...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Drought Conditions Worsen
HYANNIS – The drought conditions impacting the Cape Cod region have increased in severity, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA). The region has been moved from Level 1 to Level 2-Significant Drought conditions as high temperatures and low precipitation continues. The Northeast and Central regions of the state have elevated […] The post Cape Cod Drought Conditions Worsen appeared first on CapeCod.com.
