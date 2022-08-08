Read full article on original website
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod Bay
capecoddaily.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to nonprofits and […]
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee Looks for Long-Term Solutions for Water Quality
MASHPEE – Mashpee is experiencing year-over-year declines in water quality as the region continues to wrestle with wastewater infrastructure and a warming climate, according to local experts. Department of Natural Resources Director Ashley Fisher said ponds like Ashumet and Santuit, the latter currently under swimming restrictions, continue to see elevated levels of cyanobacteria and nitrogen […]
capecoddaily.com
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus of part of the training regimen, […]
capecoddaily.com
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham
WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off […]
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Receives No Proposals for Off-Cape Freight Service
WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has received no proposals for providing a freight service for Martha's Vineyard from New Bedford or a different off-Cape port. The SSA put out a Request for Proposals on March 18 this year for the transportation service. Although they received 47 requests for the full RFP, it received […]
capecoddaily.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter's Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
capecoddaily.com
Heavy rain from thunderstorms cause problems with Provincetown sewer system
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police forwarded the following alert Tuesday evening: Because of this afternoons heavy rain and thunderstorms, the central vacuum sewer station, that runs the Commercial district downtown sewer system, is currently suffering an electrical malfunction. The team from the Wastewater Treatment Facility are working hard to remedy the problem but in the meantime […]
capecoddaily.com
Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu shots can be found online as […]
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party. The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers. The free event will feature marshmallow roasting, with shuttle bus […]
capecoddaily.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards […]
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore.
capecoddaily.com
Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a site along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. No injuries were reported.
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecoddaily.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so […]
capecoddaily.com
Finals Rematch
Carson DeMartini We’ve got a rematch. For the second year in a row, it’s Brewster and Bourne in the Cape Cod Baseball League championship series. The Braves will host game one on Tuesday, with Brewster hosting game two on Wednesday. If necessary, game three would be Thursday at Doran Park in Bourne. This is the first time since 1978 and 1979 that the Cape League finals have had the same two teams in back-to-back years. It was Hyannis and Harwich then, with Hyannis winning both matchups. For much of the last decade, the Cape League playoffs have been marked by parity, but that hasn’t been the case in either of the last two years. Brewster and Bourne have made the finals as the top seeds both times. And this year, they’ve been nearly untouchable. The Whitecaps swept Harwich with 9-7 and 5-3 victories in the opening round, then outlasted Yarmouth-Dennis 6-3 and 9-7 to win the East. The bats have been red-hot with six players batting over .300 in the playoffs. David Mendham (Oklahoma State) is at .545 with two home runs and Carson DeMartini (Virginia Tech) is hitting .533 with four home runs – two blasts each in the two wins over Y-D. Bourne was behind Cotuit and Hyannis for much of the summer, but ended the season with eight wins in its final 10 games to finish with the best record in the West and in the league. The Braves survived a three-game series with Falmouth for a spot in the West finals, then topped Hyannis 4-3 and 7-4 to clinch the title shot. It’s been a balanace attack in the postseason, with eight different players driving in runs. Cape League MVP Matt Shaw has been a little cool in the postseason but it’s a safe bet that he’ll get back on track. Last year’s series ended with a Brewster sweep, though the last game was a 10-6 thriller. Expecting more great games this time around.
