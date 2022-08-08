Carson DeMartini We’ve got a rematch. For the second year in a row, it’s Brewster and Bourne in the Cape Cod Baseball League championship series. The Braves will host game one on Tuesday, with Brewster hosting game two on Wednesday. If necessary, game three would be Thursday at Doran Park in Bourne. This is the first time since 1978 and 1979 that the Cape League finals have had the same two teams in back-to-back years. It was Hyannis and Harwich then, with Hyannis winning both matchups. For much of the last decade, the Cape League playoffs have been marked by parity, but that hasn’t been the case in either of the last two years. Brewster and Bourne have made the finals as the top seeds both times. And this year, they’ve been nearly untouchable. The Whitecaps swept Harwich with 9-7 and 5-3 victories in the opening round, then outlasted Yarmouth-Dennis 6-3 and 9-7 to win the East. The bats have been red-hot with six players batting over .300 in the playoffs. David Mendham (Oklahoma State) is at .545 with two home runs and Carson DeMartini (Virginia Tech) is hitting .533 with four home runs – two blasts each in the two wins over Y-D. Bourne was behind Cotuit and Hyannis for much of the summer, but ended the season with eight wins in its final 10 games to finish with the best record in the West and in the league. The Braves survived a three-game series with Falmouth for a spot in the West finals, then topped Hyannis 4-3 and 7-4 to clinch the title shot. It’s been a balanace attack in the postseason, with eight different players driving in runs. Cape League MVP Matt Shaw has been a little cool in the postseason but it’s a safe bet that he’ll get back on track. Last year’s series ended with a Brewster sweep, though the last game was a 10-6 thriller. Expecting more great games this time around.

BOURNE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO