Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast
Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
‘Unusually dry’ August sees highs of 28C due on Sunday as heatwave continues
Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday as the heatwave rolls over into next week amid an unusually dry August, forecasters have predicted.Meteorologists have urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and south-east England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of the country.The west of Scotland may see some rain – but will also experience patches of clear sky, according to forecasters.The warm weather...
UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August
Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Monday forecast
Forecast: Early showers give way to some leftover drizzle this morning. Then for the remainder of the day, we'll see clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially late this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see partial clearing tonight with humid conditions still in place. Temps will only fall into the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs closer to 90.Looking Ahead: It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a little less humid. Expect highs around 90 again. Then temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps closer to 100. As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Expect scattered storms every day
The summer weather pattern continues with daily scattered storms. “Our familiar late summer weather forecast continues about the same heading into this week. Expect daily scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the
Comments / 0