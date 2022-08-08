Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
4 People Hospitalised After A Crash Near Jewella Avenue (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident occurred near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive, and four people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Toyota sedan and Acura SUV involved in the crash deployed their [..]
q973radio.com
New Fastest Gas Pump in Shreveport Crowned
No one, and I mean absolutely no one enjoys a trip to the gas pump these days. Still, it’s unavoidable for all of us who don’t own Tesla’s or bicycles. Having said that, I’ve always been on the lookout for extremely fast gas pumps in Shreveport-Bossier. Through the years, I have found plenty of them, but every now and then, I stumble across a new leader in the clubhouse.
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
KTAL
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KTBS
Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
KSLA
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
KTBS
Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
2 shot, 1 dead in Bossier City shooting; suspects in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one man dead and another man wounded. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Airline Drive, about a block south of RV Kerr Elementary. Patrol deputies called to the scene arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital. Police did not provide information on the condition of the surviving victim except to say that they are stable.
KTBS
Bossier City shooting suspect arrested
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man was arrested for his involvement with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and one person injured, police said. Dawson Lee Driskell, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of a weapon.
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Captain Shreve Gators
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last season, Captain Shreve laid the foundation to establish themselves as a top program in Class 5A with a 10-2 record and a share of the district 1-5A championship. Now, there’s a sense of urgency to become a perennial power. As Adam Kirby makes...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat by attacker who was in back seat of his car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone who cut in his throat with a knife, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m. Monday,...
Comments / 0