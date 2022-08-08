ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

New Fastest Gas Pump in Shreveport Crowned

No one, and I mean absolutely no one enjoys a trip to the gas pump these days. Still, it’s unavoidable for all of us who don’t own Tesla’s or bicycles. Having said that, I’ve always been on the lookout for extremely fast gas pumps in Shreveport-Bossier. Through the years, I have found plenty of them, but every now and then, I stumble across a new leader in the clubhouse.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored

SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 shot, 1 dead in Bossier City shooting; suspects in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one man dead and another man wounded. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Airline Drive, about a block south of RV Kerr Elementary. Patrol deputies called to the scene arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital. Police did not provide information on the condition of the surviving victim except to say that they are stable.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bossier City shooting suspect arrested

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man was arrested for his involvement with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and one person injured, police said. Dawson Lee Driskell, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of a weapon.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Captain Shreve Gators

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last season, Captain Shreve laid the foundation to establish themselves as a top program in Class 5A with a 10-2 record and a share of the district 1-5A championship. Now, there’s a sense of urgency to become a perennial power. As Adam Kirby makes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

