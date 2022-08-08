ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!

This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
numberfire.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#Al West Division#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland Athletics#The San Francisco Giants
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
FOX Sports

Athletics host the Angels on 4-game home skid

Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-70, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +150; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are...
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt sitting for San Francisco on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 258 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .236 batting average with a...
