Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez with Spanish side willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old as they look to recoup funds
Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a potential move for midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks. Wolves expect a renewed bid for Morgan Gibbs-White from...
Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona
Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
Man City in talks with Anderlecht for Spanish U21 defender Sergio Gomez after Marc Cucurella’s transfer snub
MANCHESTER CITY are closing on Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez after missing out on main target Marc Cucurella. The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing a second offer for the Spain Under-21 left-back. Etihad chief Pep Guardiola blinked first and lost in the race for Brighton's Cucurella as Chelsea agreed to splash...
Soccer-Barca's new signings offer hope of comeback - if they can be registered
MADRID, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski is the man of the moment in LaLiga with the Poland striker among a number of new signings for Barcelona as they try to dethrone Real Madrid, who added a Champions League title to their league triumph last season.
Ballon d'Or 2022 - When Will The Contenders Be Announced? | Change Of Qualifying Criteria | When Is The Ceremony? | Who Might Be On The Shortlist - Salah, Mane, Benzema, Messi & More?
The 30 contenders for the Men's Ballon d'Or 2022 will be revealed on Friday, August 12th.
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid
Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez
Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez, but the club are not finished in their pursuit of a Marc Cucurella alternative.
Karim Benzema hints that Real Madrid don't need to sign another No. 9 given attacking strength in depth
Karim Benzema has hinted in an interview with ESPN that Real Madrid do not need to sign another striker as the Spanish champions have several players who can fill the role. Benzema, 34, enjoyed a fine season last campaign as Madrid lifted LaLiga, the Champions League and the Spanish Supercup, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'
Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali. The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.
Arsenal interested in move for young Villareal winger
Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool for Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. The Gunners have already spent a total of £118 million so far this summer and are widely expected to add to their current spree. Rumours associate the club with the...
Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez Take Manchester City vs Liverpool Rivalry to New Level
The comparison started right from when the transfers were confirmed. A new rivalry was set in motion with many fans arguing over who will emerge as the top scorer at the end of the season. And whose team will come out tops in the end, especially as a result of their impact.
Juventus’ offer for Serie A striker falls short of his valuation
Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them. The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window. Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium...
Italy star Domenico Berardi chased fan giving him abuse, had to be restrained by police
Italy international Domenico Berardi had to be restrained by police after he tried to chase a fan who was giving him abuse. On Monday night Sassuolo were eliminated from the Coppa Italia after losing 3-2 to Modena, who will play in Serie B after earning promoting from the third tier last term.
