Soccer

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Daily Mail

Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez with Spanish side willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old as they look to recoup funds

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a potential move for midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks. Wolves expect a renewed bid for Morgan Gibbs-White from...
Yardbarker

Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'

Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali. The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.
SPORTbible

Arsenal interested in move for young Villareal winger

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool for Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. The Gunners have already spent a total of £118 million so far this summer and are widely expected to add to their current spree. Rumours associate the club with the...
Yardbarker

Juventus’ offer for Serie A striker falls short of his valuation

Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them. The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window. Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium...
