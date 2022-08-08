Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.
Adrien Rabiot ‘believes he’s sure to start in weak Man Utd midfield as he seeks transfer to make France World Cup squad’
ADRIEN RABIOT believes he is sure to start in Manchester United's "weak midfield" as he bids to make France's World Cup squad, according to reports. The 27-year-old appears to be drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to beef up his under-fire midfield. Fred...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Former Manchester United Striker Javier Hernandez - "If United Came For Me, I'd Say Yes"
According to reports, Javier Hernandez has hinted at Manchester United that he could return to Old Trafford this summer.
Report: Liverpool "Interested" in Nicolo Barella but Transfer is Unlikely
Liverpool are reportedly interested in the prospect of signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. However, a deal to bring the Italian to Anfield is unlikely according to Fabrizio Romano.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa in the pick of the Carabao Cup second round draw
Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw was made this evening and also sees Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United, Everton make the trip to Fleetwood and Stockport host Leicester City. More to follow...
Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei
Chelsea is set to make another approach for 19-year-old Cesare Casadei, with Italian club Inter Milan set to accept Chelsea's third proposal.
Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Timo Werner has been working a move away from Chelsea since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago and it seems his previous side RB Leipzig have finally won his signature.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Revealed: Why Chelsea are blocking Ethan Ampadu's loan to Empoli
Chelsea will not let Ethan Ampadu join Empoli on loan until they complete a ‘major’ centre-back signing this summer, according to reports. Ampadu spent last season on loan at Venezia and impressed for the Italian side, despite them being relegated from the Serie A. It was his third...
‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season
Thomas Tuchel has said that Chelsea are currently in 'transition' due to their new ownership.
ESPN
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
UEFA・
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
Chelsea identify Celtic's Josip Juranovic as defensive transfer target
Chelsea have identified Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic as a transfer target this summer, according to reports. The Blues are in the market for a defender to compete with Reece James for the right wing-back role this summer. The likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters were previously linked with moves...
Yardbarker
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Report: Manchester United Targeting Celtic Right-back Josip Juranovic Amid Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Interest
According to reports, Manchester United are targeting the Right-back Josip Juranovic to strengthen their right line before the summer window closes.
Yardbarker
Juventus rethinking a move for former Napoli man
Arkadiusz Milik could finally wear the black and white of Juventus as the Bianconeri returns to their interest in his signature, according to reports. The Pole was on their radar when he wanted to leave Napoli and he came close to making the move on several occasions. He finally left...
