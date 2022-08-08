ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Home sales prices rise, but sales volume lower in Baldwin County

Resort area prices up 31%, but total sales down 38%. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County’s sales prices remain on the rise despite less than desirable interest rates and lower sales volume. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports year-over-year increases in last month’s average sales price for both resort and traditional residential markets.
OBA

Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial

Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

University of South Alabama police chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail.  Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey’s baby girl is here!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

