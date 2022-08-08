Read full article on original website
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
Home sales prices rise, but sales volume lower in Baldwin County
Resort area prices up 31%, but total sales down 38%. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County’s sales prices remain on the rise despite less than desirable interest rates and lower sales volume. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports year-over-year increases in last month’s average sales price for both resort and traditional residential markets.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial
Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
‘History was made’: Mobile adopts map that, for first time ever, includes majority Black council districts
Mobile city officials adopted Tuesday new boundaries for its seven council districts wrapping up seven months of continuous debate that could, for the first time in history, give voters the opportunity to elect a majority Black council. In 6-0 vote described as “historic,” the council adopted a so-called “compromise map”...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
University of South Alabama police chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
WALA-TV FOX10
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
VIDEO: Alabama couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban
It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf.
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
