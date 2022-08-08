ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport Is Back

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. The restaurant closed down for...
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities

With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think

Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Alt 101.7

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents

It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

LOOK: Tide Takes the Field for Fall Practice

Alabama continued fall camp this past weekend as the team prepares to take on Utah State on September 3 to open the 2022 season. The Tide returns 15 starters to a team that made an appearance in the National Championship last year, most notably quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Pete Golding Has One Simple Pitch to Recruits

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke with the media this Sunday for the first time since his appearance at the 2022 College Football Playoff and had very high praise for this year's defensive unit. The coach covered several topics focused on the upcoming season, but also fielded questions pertaining...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa

Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
Alt 101.7

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

26 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Bobby and Marlon Humphrey

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes kicks off in just 26 days, so let's take a look at a legendary father/son duo that both suited up for the Crimson Tide, Bobby and Marlon Humphrey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
NORTHPORT, AL
WDBO

Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
