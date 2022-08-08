Read full article on original website
The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport Is Back
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. The restaurant closed down for...
Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities
With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think
Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Special back-to-school escort for young daughters of slain Alabama deputy
BESSEMER, Ala. — The two young daughters of Brad Johnson, the Bibb County, Alabama sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty in June, got a special back-to-school escort on Tuesday. Watch the video above!. Livy and Lana Johnson lost their father on June 30, one day...
Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event
If there's one thing I know about the back-to-school season in college, it's that the parties will be happening back to back. Reflecting on my college experience, I recall it being tough to find a party that's hype, with good music, and in a safe space where I didn't feel endangered.
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
LOOK: Tide Takes the Field for Fall Practice
Alabama continued fall camp this past weekend as the team prepares to take on Utah State on September 3 to open the 2022 season. The Tide returns 15 starters to a team that made an appearance in the National Championship last year, most notably quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.
Pete Golding Has One Simple Pitch to Recruits
Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke with the media this Sunday for the first time since his appearance at the 2022 College Football Playoff and had very high praise for this year's defensive unit. The coach covered several topics focused on the upcoming season, but also fielded questions pertaining...
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
26 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Bobby and Marlon Humphrey
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes kicks off in just 26 days, so let's take a look at a legendary father/son duo that both suited up for the Crimson Tide, Bobby and Marlon Humphrey.
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
