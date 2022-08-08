Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
wbrc.com
Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition. It had the feel and the sound of a...
The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport Is Back
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. The restaurant closed down for...
wbrc.com
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
wvtm13.com
First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
birminghamtimes.com
‘The Most Important Thing About My Wife is She Made Me Become a Man’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Bham Now
Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it
For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Former mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron dead at 79
The first female mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron, has passed away at age 79.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event
If there's one thing I know about the back-to-school season in college, it's that the parties will be happening back to back. Reflecting on my college experience, I recall it being tough to find a party that's hype, with good music, and in a safe space where I didn't feel endangered.
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County Hospital’s: Hospital Corner
The beginning of August marks the start of National Immunization Awareness Month. Immunization is one of the safest ways for you to protect your health and to help protect the health of your children by ensuring they have up-todate vaccines for their age group. Vaccines can help prevent very serious diseases and are based on your age, health condition, job, lifestyle, and travel habits. Scientific advances have allowed single vaccines to protect your children from many diseases with a fewer amount of antigens. Everyday, children are exposed to thousands of germs through their interactions with the environment and babies are born with immune systems that can fight a lot of these germs! But sometimes, they may come in contact with more serious diseases that their bodies are not prepared to handle and a single vaccine early on can help protect their immune system.
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
