Paving Work in Columbia County Today, Wednesday
Paving operations commence today in two Columbia County townships. PennDOT crews will work on Back Branch Road in Hemlock and Mt. Pleasant Townships, between Iron Street and Route 487. The daytime operations will require single-lane conditions, and flaggers will be handling traffic. The work expected to be finished Wednesday.
Lane restriction on Interstate 81
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, on Tuesday. According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound at MM 165 to perform bridge deck repairs, weather permitting. The work will begin on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. and will continue until Wednesday, […]
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
Two vehicle crash in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Lane restrictions begin Tuesday on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville
Motorists on Interstate 180 between Williamsport and Montoursville may see delays on Tuesday, as a crew performs maintenance. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 180 in both directions in Fairfield and Loyalsock townships, and the City of Williamsport. The roadway maintenance will be performed between the interchange with Route 87 in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 northbound interchange in Williamsport. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
Crash closes Route 220 in Sullivan County
UPDATE: As of 6:20 p.m., Route 220 reopened in both directions. Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 154 just north of Laporte Borough in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Route 87 and Route 154 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Pittston highlights millions of dollars in redevelopment
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials are in Luzerne County touring one city that received millions of dollars for redevelopment. They call it the renaissance of Pittston. It’s an eight-step plan that will take the city from the way it was to the way it could be. “One of the criticisms levied against municipalities […]
Heavy police presence in Dallas Township
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in Luzerne County in a Dallas Township neighborhood, Monday night. Eyewitness news is on Harris Street where a tense police investigation is currently underway. So far, Eyewitness News has been informed that police were called to a home on Harris Street after a […]
Flames shoot from home in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
Wolf Administration Designates United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA, Scranton’s Pine Brook Neighborhood as Keystone Communities Elm Street
Designation allows for additional funding for planning, administration, and residential reinvestment. Scranton, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today announced that United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA (UNC) has received Pennsylvania’s newest Keystone Communities Program Elm Street designation, which will allow for additional funding for planning, administration and residential reinvestment. UNC is the administering agency responsible for implementing the revitalization effort in the City of Scranton’s Pine Brook neighborhood.
Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County
- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
PSP investigate Schuylkill Co. burglary
NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police at Frackville are investigating after a house was burglarized in New Philadelphia last week. Troopers say the burglary happened at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8 PM on August 3rd and 1 AM on August 4th. The suspect is...
87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
