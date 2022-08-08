ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
ECONOMY
Person
Nancy Pelosi
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY

