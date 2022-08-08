Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020. For months, federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges to comply with American listing rules. But on Friday, five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed,...
Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
Oil rises nearly 2% on strong economic data but trade choppy
HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Monday in volatile trading, bouncing off multi-month lows touched last week, as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
