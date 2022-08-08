Read full article on original website
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
St. Cloud Mayor’s 2023 Budget Includes Money for More Police
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Mayor is planning to add more police officers to the streets next year. Mayor Dave Kleis gave his preliminary budget proposal during Monday night's city council meeting. He is asking for a budget of about $82.2 million in 2023 up from $79 million this year.
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location
The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Spanier Bus Offering Test Drives For Interested Bus Drivers
ST. CLOUD -- You'll see an increase in school buses hitting the roads as the new school year quickly approaches. Drivers are out practicing their routes, however bus companies are still dealing with driver shortages. Tami Spanier is the owner of Spanier Bus Service. She says they will let anyone...
Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk
MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th. The...
