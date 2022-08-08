(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

