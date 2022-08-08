Read full article on original website
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Take A Seat On This Central Minnesota “Bus” And Enjoy Your Favorite Beverage
This Central Minnesota bar is giving some new meaning to the phrase 'back to school'. I've only been living here in Central Minnesota, well my second time around at least, for six weeks and I've been on the lookout for fun quirky things. I think I just found one. Check out this place to enjoy a drink in Sauk Centre!
Car Crash Reported Near Winsted Monday 8-9-22
A two vehicle crash in Winsted Township sent three local individuals to the hospital on Monday. Twenty-four year old Hannah Christine Anderson of Buffalo was eastbound on Highway 7 when her Nissan Maxima collided with a westbound Dodge pickup. That vehicle was being driven by 22 year old Dylan John Gale of Maple Lake. His passenger was identified as a 16 year old male, also from Maple Lake. All three were sent to the Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was involved in the 7:24am crash. State Patrol was assisted by the McLeod County Sherriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Fire Department, Winsted Police Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Three Injured in Crash Near Silver Lake
Two drivers and one passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Silver Lake Monday morning. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Dylan Gale of Maple Lake, 16-year-old Jack Matthees of Maple Lake, and 24-year-old Hannah Anderson of Buffalo, were all taken to Waconia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Meeker County Attendance & Fair Winners
Attendance at the Meeker County Fair included 3,773 on Thursday, 5,684 on Friday, and 5,170 on Saturday. Grandstand attendance included 979 for Thursday night’s tractor and truck pull, 789 for bull-riding Friday night, 1,000 for the sold-out Neal McCoy concert Friday night and 1,768 for Saturday night’s demolition derby.
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.
