"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 08-09-22
1. Newmark announced the $93.5M sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix. Newmark’s Brad Goff, Brett Polachek and Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 2. Decron Properties has purchased The Wyatt, a 216-unit multifamily development...
realestatedaily-news.com
VanTrust Real Estate breaks ground on infill industrial project
PHOENIX, ARIZ. – VanTrust Real Estate, LLC (VanTrust), the NAIOP Arizona 2021 Industrial Owner/Developer of the Year, broke ground on its latest speculative industrial development, VT 202. This infill project will feature two buildings totaling 181,000 SF of Class A industrial space in the high-demand Southwest Phoenix submarket. “VT...
realestatedaily-news.com
ABI Multifamily Closes Over 100 Deals Thus Far in 2022 – Tucson $28 Million Sale Marks 102nd
PHOENIX ARIZONA -- ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
realestatedaily-news.com
CCIM Central Arizona presents industry experts’ CRE outlook at its September breakfast event
PHOENIX, ARIZ. – The Central Arizona chapter of CCIM, commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement, presents its September breakfast program featuring a panel discussion with industry experts on the Valley’s commercial real estate outlook. “This discussion comes at the perfect time. The Metro Phoenix commercial real...
realestatedaily-news.com
Park Place Mall’s former Sears store in Tucson Sold for $12 Million for Redevelopment
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Seritage SRC Finance, an affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, sold the former Sears store at Park Place Mall to Park Place Partners, a partnership between Evergreen Devco, Inc. (Russell Perkins, Principal) and Wentworth Property Company of Phoenix for $12 million ($56 PSF), well below replacement cost.
realestatedaily-news.com
Multi-tenant Retail Pad at El Corredor Sold for $6 Million
ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA - A multi-tenant retail pad with four tenants sold at El Corredor in Oro Valley for $6 million ($575 PSF). The 10,433 square-foot building was built in 2020 on 1.1a acres at 9740 N Oracle Road, at the northeast corner of Oracle and Linda Vista in Oro Valley. El Corredor is adjacent to a 228-unit high-end apartment community, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (K-12) and Tucson El Conquistador, a Hilton Resort, in Oro Valley.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Real Estate Community Mourns the Loss of a Legend
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- On Tuesday, July 23, 2022, Ron Zimmerman passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson. Ron was well known and respected within the commercial real estate community and will be very missed. Everyone who knew Ron knows the mold was shattered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania on March...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
southernarizonaguide.com
El Barraco: A Dining Review
Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Barraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
realestatedaily-news.com
MC Companies Earns Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Corporate Champion Award
PHOENIX, Arizona – Scottsdale, Arizona-based multifamily investor, developer and manager MC Companies has been honored with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s coveted Corporate Champion Award, an honor given to just one company, once each year to recognize outstanding and steadfast contributions to the cystic fibrosis community. The Corporate Champion...
realestatedaily-news.com
Oro Valley: Monsoon ready update: Sandbag pickup location moving to new location at Naranja Park
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. – Due to ongoing construction activities associated with the Naranja Park Expansion Project, the Oro Valley Stormwater Utility announced a new location for Oro Valley residents to pick up free sandbags during monsoon. The pickup location will continue to be at Naranja Park (810 W. Naranja...
azpm.org
Strong sense of place
Raquel Fregoso in her Tucson garden. The organization SERI installed her rainwater harvesting system, which includes a big, green cistern on the side of her house. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living...
KTAR.com
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test
PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
multihousingnews.com
Tucson Property Trades for $39M
The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Tucson deciding how to spend $150 Million
The City of Tucson’s budget is so strong the city has an extra 150 million dollars to spend. The mayor and council are figuring out how to spend the extra money.
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
