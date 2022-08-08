Read full article on original website
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
realestatedaily-news.com
ABI Multifamily Closes Over 100 Deals Thus Far in 2022 – Tucson $28 Million Sale Marks 102nd
PHOENIX ARIZONA -- ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
Tucson deciding how to spend $150 Million
The City of Tucson’s budget is so strong the city has an extra 150 million dollars to spend. The mayor and council are figuring out how to spend the extra money.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
southernarizonaguide.com
El Barraco: A Dining Review
Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Barraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
azpm.org
Strong sense of place
Raquel Fregoso in her Tucson garden. The organization SERI installed her rainwater harvesting system, which includes a big, green cistern on the side of her house. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living...
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
realestatedaily-news.com
Multi-tenant Retail Pad at El Corredor Sold for $6 Million
ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA - A multi-tenant retail pad with four tenants sold at El Corredor in Oro Valley for $6 million ($575 PSF). The 10,433 square-foot building was built in 2020 on 1.1a acres at 9740 N Oracle Road, at the northeast corner of Oracle and Linda Vista in Oro Valley. El Corredor is adjacent to a 228-unit high-end apartment community, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (K-12) and Tucson El Conquistador, a Hilton Resort, in Oro Valley.
realestatedaily-news.com
Park Place Mall’s former Sears store in Tucson Sold for $12 Million for Redevelopment
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Seritage SRC Finance, an affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, sold the former Sears store at Park Place Mall to Park Place Partners, a partnership between Evergreen Devco, Inc. (Russell Perkins, Principal) and Wentworth Property Company of Phoenix for $12 million ($56 PSF), well below replacement cost.
KOLD-TV
Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report August 1-5, 2022
INDUSTRIAL – 2630 E GINTER RD, TUCSON. MDH Trucking LLC leased 1.81 acres of industrial land, located at 2630 E. Ginter Rd. in Tucson, from Halter Holdings LLC. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Industrial Specialists, Ron Zimmerman, Principal, Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Jesse Blum, Principal, represented the landlord in this transaction. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the tenant.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Happy Trailers to You!
It’s a familiar story by now. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, shutting down most of our indoor pastimes, the nation headed outside. We went to local parks, state parks, and national parks. We took walks. We hiked. We ran. We went cycling, boating, sailing, skiing, and golfing.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
Tucson hiking trails experience a rise in car break-ins
The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.
City of Tucson reaches settlement over Culinary Dropout confrontation
The City of Tucson has reached a settlement with two individuals involved in a physical incident outside the Culinary Dropout restaurant in November 2021, according to Tucson's City Attorney.
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
1 Bicyclist Severely Injured In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Tucson Police stated that a driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on Sunday morning. Police state that the driver of a car collided with a 56-year-old-male bicyclist near Grant and Oracle Roads.
multihousingnews.com
Tucson Property Trades for $39M
The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
