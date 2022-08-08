Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 tell us about the future of camera phones
The under-display cameras seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 could be a thing of the future – we spoke to an expert in OLED screen technology
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: finally, Samsung reveals why they exist
Samsung's years-long quest to inspire legions of smartphone users to adopt foldable Android phones has turned a major corner with a pair of powerful, if not redesigned, upgrades – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. And with partners offering so many wild deals there's a better-than-average chance your next Android smartphone could be a foldable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones
It's that time of the year again. Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable flagship smartphones.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first higher-end true wireless earbuds offered by Samsung under its Galaxy Buds brand. It’s been over a year and a half since their launch in January 2021, but they are finally getting a successor in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But are there enough upgrades on offer to get Samsung’s latest buds? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: Still a classic?
Rugged, refined, and ready for adventure. Samsung’s game plan for the summer 2022 Unpacked event seems to be, “refine, don’t rebuild.” Instead of reimagining its smartwatches and foldables from the ground up, it’s improving on existing designs to add power and longevity where it’s needed most. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are great examples, and we’ve had the chance to spend a little time with the new wearables. Here are just a few of our first impressions.
Android Authority
Should you buy a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone?
We tested the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 versus the 8 Gen 1, and the result is a big oof. Performance enthusiasts have been quite disappointed (rightly so) in this year’s best flagship smartphones. High-end 2022 smartphones powered by premium silicon from Samsung and Qualcomm run hot, resulting in problems ranging from overly warm devices to throttling and poor sustained gaming performance. The common thread is that affected chipsets have been manufactured on Samsung Semiconductor’s 4nm node.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked August 2022 Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals To Come
Samsung is likely to reveal a new wave of foldable phones at today's Unpacked event. Samsung's August Unpacked event is today, and we're expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as much as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
