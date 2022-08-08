Read full article on original website
visitowensboro.com
Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro
Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
14news.com
Groups picked to benefit from Owensboro Empty Bowl Fundraiser
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The committee for Empty Bowls of Owensboro has announced two recipients to benefit from this year’s annual fundraiser. According to a press release, the fundraiser will include a dinner and silent auction, presented by Five Star Food Service. That event is set to take place on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall.
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 12-14
Owensboro’s outdoor summer concert series is celebrating the last few weeks of summer in a big way this weekend. With live music performances from the Jim Gustin Band, Velvet Bombers, Headliners and Dalton’s Burning, you’ll be entertained across four different stages from 5 p.m.-midnight. WBKR will also host a scavenger hunt for “Back to School Night,” as well as Fight Night Finals at the Ruoff Party Stage from 6-8 p.m. This will be one of the last FA5 events of the season, so check it out while you still can!
One Kentucky Thrift Store Getting Community Ready To Go Back To School [PHOTOS]
Summer is all but gone and families are preparing to head back to school. One Kentucky Thrift Store is helping get everyone ready in a big way. The Common Good Community Store offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, and more at rock-bottom prices. The money made goes directly back into the community. It is located inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Heartwarming Photos from Olivia Newton-John’s Last Concert in Evansville
It was almost exactly five years ago. In August of 2017, Olivia Newton-John performed at the Victory Theatre in Evansville and I had FRONT ROW seats. For so many kids who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s, Olivia was everything. Come on! You know at some point...
German culture breathes new life into Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere. “I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the […]
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Meet the Eight Talented Finalists for the 2022 Friday Night Fight Contest
The auditions are over and the field is set. The finale for WBKR's talent contest, The Friday Night Fight, is set for Friday, August 12th at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Eight finalists will be taking the stage to compete for our grand prize- $1000 and the right to headline the Ruoff Party Stage on the season finale night of the of Friday After 5. The 26th season comes to a close on Friday, September 2nd.
14news.com
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free lunches for all EVSC students are coming to an end. They came from a pandemic-era waiver through the USDA but officials say it will no longer be available this year. EVSC encourages parents to apply for free or reduced lunch if they believe they meet...
