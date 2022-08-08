Read full article on original website
Scenes from the POC Drag Art Collective’s ongoing series at C’mon Everybody
On a hot and humid Wednesday evening, Ella Fartzgerald, Thee Suburbia, Paris L’Hommie, Julie J, Dev Doee all took turns easily moving from handstand to splits in six-inches heels, mesmerizing the crowd at C’mon Everybody, many of whom were eager to toss more and more dollar bills into the large salad bowl on the floor.
Photographer Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the people
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. If you’ve seen much street photography from New York City generally or Brooklyn specifically from the 1980s — a more innocent time before the crack and AIDS epidemics, at the dawn of hip-hop, before it was the global lingua franca — chances are you’ve seen the photography of Jamel Shabazz.
Calling Tech Enthusiasts! Brooklyn Brothers Open First Black Residency Hacker House
Brooklyn is the home of the first Black residency hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs. Founded by two Brooklyn natives, brothers Rusty and River Fields, RHouse is an intentional engineer, founder, and creator space bringing together a community of Black technologists who are passionate about launching Web3 start-ups. According...
Bandmanrill brought New Jersey Drill to Elsewhere for his first NYC headliner gig
“New York, we love you!” shouted Newark’s Bandmanrill from the middle of a small but roiling crowd in Bushwick, full of all sorts: Skaters! Baby-faced teens getting sturdy! There were even a couple ravers in sunglasses! All commingled in a dance circle that was nearly a mosh pit.
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
5 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC
The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]
Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
‘Harlem Week’ Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month
Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens
NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
A giant new Target store is opening in Soho this month
Drum roll, please: an enormous, 27,000-square-foot Target store is officially opening in Soho, at 600 Broadway by East Houston Street, this Thursday. Woohoo!. Open daily from 8am through 9pm, this will be 95th Target in the greater New York City area (the first shop opened back in 1997)!. New Yorkers...
