Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO