Brooklyn, NY

Photographer Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the people

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. If you’ve seen much street photography from New York City generally or Brooklyn specifically from the 1980s — a more innocent time before the crack and AIDS epidemics, at the dawn of hip-hop, before it was the global lingua franca — chances are you’ve seen the photography of Jamel Shabazz.
Celebrate Harlem's Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood's Uptown Night Market

Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

5 Reasons You Can't Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC

The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
Audre Lorde
James Baldwin
Edwidge Danticat
Paule Marshall
Toni Morrison
liveforlivemusic.com

Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]

Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
Secret NYC

'Harlem Week' Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month

Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens

NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
QUEENS, NY
insideradio.com

Miss Jones Joins New York's '94.7 The Block' For Morning Drive.

Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
eastnewyork.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
BROOKLYN, NY

