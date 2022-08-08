The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO