Minnesota weekly gas update
August 1, 2022 – Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 53.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month
One of the largest pick-your-own apple orchards in Minnesota will reopen this month under new owners. Ferguson's Orchards — which boasts being the largest apple producer between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan — has acquired Minnesota Harvest, a longtime orchard and fall attraction on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro in Jordan.
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
BevNET.com
Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
