Minnesota State

Fillmore County Journal

Minnesota weekly gas update

August 1, 2022 – Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 53.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The 'Miami Of Minnesota'

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
WJON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
WJON

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others

Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
MINNESOTA STATE
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?

Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
