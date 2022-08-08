ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Buy
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt upgraded ShotSpotter (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto (LI) Down in Pre-Market; Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is down slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
StreetInsider.com

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Drops on Narrowed User Guidance, Analysts Cut Price Targets

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are down over 7% in premarket Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results and full-year
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) Sinks on Weak Q2 Results, Analyst Cautious on Scale and Profitability Runway

Shares of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) are down almost 15% in premarket Wednesday trading after the internet company reported disappointing results.Bookings
