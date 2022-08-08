Read full article on original website
UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) to Sector Perform
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight
JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Buy
Goldman Sachs Upgrades KT&G Corporation (033780:KS) (KTCIF) to Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho
TaskUs (TASK) Downgraded as 'Meaningful Headwinds Ahead' - Goldman Sachs
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with its price target lowered
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades CLP Holdings Ltd (2:HK) (CLPHY) to Equalweight
Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Lee
Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Buy
Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt upgraded ShotSpotter (NASDAQ
Li Auto (LI) Down in Pre-Market; Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is down slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and
DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral
DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ
Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
Bernstein Upgrades DBS Group Holdings (DBS:SP) (DBSDY) to Outperform
Bernstein analyst Kevin Kwek upgraded
Alps Alpine Co Ltd. (6770:JP) (APELF) PT Lowered to JPY1,500 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Masashi Itaya lowered the
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Drops on Narrowed User Guidance, Analysts Cut Price Targets
Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are down over 7% in premarket Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results and full-year
National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB:AU) (NABZY) PT Raised to AUD32.70 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Andrew Triggs raised the
Mega Financial Holding Co (2886:TT) PT Lowered to NT$31.30 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Jemmy S Huang
Roblox (RBLX) Sinks on Weak Q2 Results, Analyst Cautious on Scale and Profitability Runway
Shares of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) are down almost 15% in premarket Wednesday trading after the internet company reported disappointing results.Bookings
Amber Enterprises India Ltd (AMBER:IN) PT Lowered to INR2,840 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Pulkit Patni
